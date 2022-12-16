Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler Sells 900 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ducommun Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

