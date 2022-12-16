DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.30 ($36.11) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.3 %

DWS opened at €29.68 ($31.24) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($41.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.26 and a 200-day moving average of €27.60.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

