Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More
