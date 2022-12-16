Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.