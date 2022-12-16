Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Down 6.3%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 41,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 749,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

