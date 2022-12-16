easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

easyJet Stock Down 1.3 %

ESYJY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Get easyJet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $510.63.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.