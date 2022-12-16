Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
