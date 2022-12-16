eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

