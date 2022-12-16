Edgecoin Price Tops $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $206.81 million and $32.42 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

