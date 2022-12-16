EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.51

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $24.39. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 5,713 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDRVF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.16) to €23.90 ($25.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

