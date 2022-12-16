E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

