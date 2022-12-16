E&G Advisors LP Sells 830 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

