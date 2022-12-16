E&G Advisors LP Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

