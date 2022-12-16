Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,368. Electra Battery Materials has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

