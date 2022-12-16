Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 345,790 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $360.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

