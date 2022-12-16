Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 345,790 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %
LLY stock opened at $360.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
