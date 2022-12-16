Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.62. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

