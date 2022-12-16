Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.62.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

