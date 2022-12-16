Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elior Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elior Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.80.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

