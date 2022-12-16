ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.46 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00230771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32231738 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.