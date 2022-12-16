Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,545,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Trading Up 1.8 %

Embecta stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 1,461,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. Embecta has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embecta Company Profile

EMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

