Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.43. 43,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,113. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

