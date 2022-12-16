Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.40. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1,748,223 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $595.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

