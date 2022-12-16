Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.85 million and $124,771.33 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022501 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,285,608 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.