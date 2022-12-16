Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

