Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Insider Kirk Chartier Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.