Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Insider Kirk Chartier Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enova International Stock Performance
NYSE ENVA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $47.88.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enova International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.