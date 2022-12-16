Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

