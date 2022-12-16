Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.
EQIX stock opened at $691.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
