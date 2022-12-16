Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 40.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

