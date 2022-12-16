Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,222. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

