Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $276,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,320 shares during the quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $730,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,975.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,324,071 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,961. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

