Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Invests $35,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Moderna by 13.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 52.8% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.42. 89,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

