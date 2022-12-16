Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $607.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.89. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

