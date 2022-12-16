Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 30,200 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Magnite makes up about 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.24% of Magnite worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.17. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

