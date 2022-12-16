Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

