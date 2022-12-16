ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $391.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00227493 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00773897 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $359.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

