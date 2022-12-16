ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $323.47 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00229367 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00773897 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $359.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

