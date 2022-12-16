Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 5.5%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.