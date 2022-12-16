Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 5.5%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.