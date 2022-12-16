ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.91

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $21.47. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 7,981 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $664,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

