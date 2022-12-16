Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,945. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

