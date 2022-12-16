ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Down 0.8%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

