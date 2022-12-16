Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sharon T. Rowlands Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

