Evercore ISI Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

