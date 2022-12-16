Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Up 9.9% in November

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Exelon Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 273,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,018. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

