Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.20 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

