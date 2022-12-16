Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,294. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

