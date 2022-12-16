Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $19.27 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,115,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

