Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $686.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $686.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $637.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $598.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $638.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.74.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after buying an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

