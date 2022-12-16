FC Advisory LLC Acquires 515 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

