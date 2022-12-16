FC Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

