FC Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IJH opened at $242.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.85.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

