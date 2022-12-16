FC Advisory LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

